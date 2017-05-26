× Iowa State University Recognizes Former Student Who Served in WWII

JOHNSTON, Iowa- Iowa State University has presented a certificate of attendance to a former student who attended the school in the 1930’s, but never got a degree.

Richard Peterson, 99 years old, served in World War II, where he used his engineering skills he learned at Iowa State.

A while back he decided he wanted to see his old school, Iowa State University. So he got into the car and drove to campus. While visiting, he ended up in the Dean of Engineering office.

“I was sitting working in my office working one day when my assistant told me there was someone in the office who is dropping in to pay a visit, “ said Sarah Rajala, who is Dean of the College of Engineering at ISU. “He attended Iowa State from 1935 to 1939, I said I have to meet him.”

That visit prompted interest in Peterson, who did attend four years, but did not get his degree. So on Wednesday Peterson got a call from the Dean’s office telling him she wanted to come to his house to visit some more.

“I was trying to figure out why the Dean of the Engineering coming down to see me,” said Peterson. “Because I don’t know what I got to show here, is all that different.”

“After you came to visit me and told me about your time at Iowa State and everything you’ve done in your life, I thought we have to find a way to give you some certificate that acknowledges your attendance at Iowa State, and recognizes your service to the country,” said Rajala. “I worked with the University to get you an official Iowa State Certificate of Attendance.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” added Peterson.

He did not finish his degree, as he changed majors within the College of Engineering, so it would mean another year of school. He was out of tuition money. He ended up in the Army in WWII serving in Europe on the staff of General Omar Bradley.

He was part of an engineering brigade. He was sent to survey the waterfront in a town in Northern France. He was supposed to have a jeep and driver to get there. When he arrived for the mission there was no jeep. So he had to ride with a convoy picking up supplies to accomplish his mission. He hitchhiked back to base in France.

He was not on Omaha Beach on D-Day, but he did visit the site later on that year.

“Where would I have gone from the farm in Linn Grove Iowa, if I had not gotten off to college,” said Peterson. “The Veterinarian from Iowa State is the one that got me headed towards Iowa State, he came to vaccinate our hogs every year.”

Peterson also has an autographed football given to him from ISU Athletic Director, Jamie Pollard. Peterson says he has been a fan of ISU Athletics for 80 years. He also as signatures of the ISU Women’s Basketball team as well.

He also threw out the first pitch at an I-Cubs game last summer on his 99th birthday. “I got it all the way to the plate,” said Peterson.