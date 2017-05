Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON, Iowa -- The famous bell tower in Jefferson, Iowa, will soon be ringing again.

Work is underway to repair and replace the bells in the tower. The bells have not rung inside the tower since the 1980s. The repair work on the bells should be finished in time for the annual Bell Tower Festival, which starts on June 9th.

Drone13 was flying overhead on Friday as workers placed the new bells in place, and the footage can be seen above.