Leaders Talk Terrorism, Climate Change at G7 Summit

SICILY — President Trump is ending his last full day of his first official overseas trip on Friday.

The president has spent more than a week visiting the Middle East and Europe. On Friday, he again met with allies at the G7 Summit in Sicily, where he’s getting a crash course in international diplomacy, as CNN’s Scott McLean reports.

Among the topics discussed are Russian aggression, fighting ISIS abroad and preventing terror at home–especially important after Monday’s attack in Manchester, England–and North Korea.

“It’s a big problem, it’s a world problem. And it will be solved at some point,” said President Trump.

But other world leaders are expected be tough with the president on climate change. During his campaign, then-candidate Trump promised to exit the Paris Climate Agreement, a final decision he says will be made after his trip wraps up. The meeting comes a day after the president made headlines for scolding NATO members for falling short on defense spending.

“Members of the alliance must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations,” he said.

He also weighed in on a special election in Montana that made headlines after the Republican candidate was accused of body-slamming a reporter the day before the vote.

“Great win in Montana,” said President Trump.

One moment of the trip has garnered a lot of attention, as the president appears to push the prime minister of Montenegro out of the way. On Twitter, the prime minister said he was not offended, and that it’s natural for the U.S. president to stand up front.

The G7 meeting will wrap up on Saturday, and so will the president’s first official foreign trip. He will return to the U.S. on Saturday and make an appearance in Iowa next Thursday at a rally in Cedar Rapids.