Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers are the hottest team in the IFL and it was on display again Friday night.

Iowa crushed Green Bay, 64-12 for it's 9th straight win. Barnstormers improve to 11-2 overall with 3 games left in the season.

Travis Partridge had 6 total TD's, 5 through the air. Brady Roland led the way with 3 TD catches.

Iowa is back on the road next week at Salt Lake.