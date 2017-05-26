× Murder Charges Filed in 4th Homicide Investigation of 2017 in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two suspects already accused of robbing Michael Huckleberry are now charged with his murder.

Huckleberry was found dead in his apartment at 3700 Twana Drive in Des Moines on January 29th. Shortly after his death three people were identified as suspects in a robbery at Huckleberry’s apartment and arrested.

On Friday two of them, 50-year-old Ricky Hascall and 26-year-old Monica Fagan, were charged with First Degree Murder. Both of them have been jailed in Polk County since February. A third suspect, Sarah Saltz, remains charged with First Degree Robbery.

Huckelberry was the fourth homicide victim in the city of Des Moines in 2017.