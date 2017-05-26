× Officials Concerned About Boating Safety During Holiday Weekend

SAYLORVILLE LAKE, Iowa — Thousands are expected to spend part of their Memorial Day holiday weekend on Iowa waterways and the recent rains have led to safety warnings for those planning to do so.

The Army Corps of Engineers says boaters should watch out for floating debris. The rain raised the level at Saylorville Lake, and can make it hard to see the obstructions.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is issuing a similar warning for the state’s rivers. The change in water levels can move logs along the waterways and increase the current.

Both agencies say boaters need to travel at safe speeds and everyone on board should wear a life jacket.