Officials Holding News Conference on Deadly Apartment Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – More information about an apartment fire that claimed three lives Thursday will be released at a joint news conference from fire and police officials Friday morning.

Des Moines Fire Department spokesman Brian O’Keefe says they are holding an 11:00 a.m. event to release details about the fire at the Eddy apartment building on Polk Boulevard.

Fire crews were called to the apartments shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday and had to rescue several people from the building. Channel 13’s cameras were on scene when firefighters used a ladder to rescue an elderly man and woman from their fourth-floor apartment.

Three people died as a result of the fire and several were injured — some remain hospitalized. Officials have yet to release the names of those who perished and O’Keefe says they are still working to positively identify one of the victims. He says the Des Moines Police Department is handling the notification process to the families of the victims.

The cause of the fire still hasn’t been determined.

The building did suffer significant fire, smoke, and water damage but most of the structural damage was contained to the area fire officials believe the blaze sparked.

Polk County Emergency Management is meeting at 10:00 a.m. to discuss housing options for the apartment building residents who were displaced, many of who are disabled and elderly.

Around 63 people were left without a place to stay after the fire and officials say some were housed overnight at a shelter in the Windsor Heights Lutheran Church. Some also stayed with friends and family.