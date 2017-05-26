Perdue Adresses President’s Budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At a House Appropriations hearing, Secretary Sonny Perdue faced criticism from both sides of the aisle over the White House proposed budget.

He was asked if he stood by earlier statements defending SNAP, the food stamp program, which has funding reduced by $200 billion over 10 years. Perdue insists SNAP is fully funded for next year. He did agree with congress on keeping up funding for humanitarian efforts.

However, he stood by the president's cuts to rural housing, infrastructure, agency staffing, and a ten-year, $29 billion reduction in producer crop insurance subsidies.

Purdue says, "They'd rather have high prices than support in crop insurance or payments so that's what we hope to do and that's really the genesis behind our emphasis on trade and the undersecretary of trade."