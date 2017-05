Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An accident caused a major backup during the evening commute on Friday.

Two cars crashed into each other on Interstate 235 in the eastbound lanes. Several drivers decide to use the shoulder and go the wrong way on a ramp to get around it. The accident near the pedestrian bridge between 42nd Street and Polk Boulevard left a black SUV on its roof.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.