WATCH: Ames Police Warn Against Leaving Pets in the Car

AMES, Iowa — Ames police have some advice for drivers traveling with pets.

On Friday, the department posted a video on Twitter reminding people not to leave pets in the car, even if the windows are cracked or they think it will just be a quick stop while the animal stays outside.

Help us save our four-legged friends. — Ames Police May 26, 2017

Officer Eric Snyder says pets cannot regulate temperatures like humans, which leaves them more prone to heat-related illness and death. Their fur can also act as insulation, making them become warm quickly.