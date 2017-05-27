Baseball Fans Trying to Reunite Lost Bird With its Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines family is trying to track down the owners of a lost pet.

The Berras found a white cockatiel at the Iowa Cubs baseball game on Friday night. They could tell it was someone's pet, so they decided to take it home. The family searched Craigslist for a missing bird post, and sure enough found one about someone looking for a small white bird near 9th and Buchanan--near the ball park.

"We were gonna leave before the fireworks are over, you know, before they start, and take him home and hopefully they'll get back to us by the next day or something. Still nothing," said Michelle Berras.

The Berras say they don't want to keep the bird, they just want to reunite it with its family.