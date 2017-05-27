CelebrAsian Event Celebrates Food, Entertainment, and Culture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The 15th annual CelebrAsian event is taking place on Saturday.

The event includes over a dozen Asian villages, which include a variety of authentic Asian foods, educational activities, cultural exhibits, and entertainment. The event not only highlights different aspects of Asian culture, but also brings together different Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in Iowa.

Saturday's event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m. at Western Gateway Park. Admission is free.