Fundraiser in Honor of Fire Victim Henry Being Held on Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities have yet to identify the people killed in the Eddy Apartment Building fire on Thursday, but neighbors say they know the identity of one victim.

Employees at businesses surrounding the apartment complex say a man named Henry died in the fire. He was a familiar face at O’Donnell Ace Hardware and other stores around the community, and on Sunday residents want to gather in his honor.

A fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hardware store at 4808 University Avenue.