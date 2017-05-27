Silentó to Host Kids Lives Matter ‘Funraiser’ Challenge on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hip hop artist Silentó visited several metro schools earlier this week, and is scheduled to appear at Hy-Vee Hall for an event on Sunday.

The Kids Lives Matter 'Funraiser' Challenge promotes health, education, and safety for children and aims to have a positive impact on the community. The event will feature dance organizations from across Iowa, and Silentó--the artist behind the hit song "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)--is slated to host.

Tickets to the event are $20 and can be purchased here.

On Saturday, Silentó stopped by the Channel 13 studio to talk about the event and do a quick dance with Jodi Whitworth. Check out their Facebook Live video below.