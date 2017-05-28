British Police Conduct Manchester Raid, Number of Arrests Increasing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, England -- British police conducted another raid in Manchester, England, on Sunday.

This brings the number of arrests in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing to 14. A 25-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of terrorism. The raid, like many throughout the week, took place in the Moss Side area of Manchester.

British officials say the investigation of last Monday's bombing that killed 22 people is "still at full tilt." Of the 14 people arrested, two have been released without charge, while 12 men remain in custody for questioning.