Community Gathers to Remember Cousins Killed in House Fire

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa -- The town of Guthrie Center came together on Saturday to say to goodbye to two cousins who died in a fire earlier this month.

According to the Des Moines Register, more than 150 people paid their respects to 16-year-old Shakiah Cockerham and 12-year-old Paige Exline at a memorial service.

The girls died when their home went up in flames on May 15th. Two other people were inside at the time of the fire and were injured, including the girls' grandmother.

Fire officials ruled the fire as arson, but police have not yet made any arrests. Family members say the cousins were inseparable and loved by their family, friends, and community.