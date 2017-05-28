× Downtown Dance Competition Raises Money for Youth Organization

DES MOINES, Iowa — A dance competition is taking place downtown to see who can whip and nae nae the best.

The creator of the dance and song, Silentó, will be the judge of that. The singer is in Des Moines to wrap up the Kids Lives Matter Awareness Week. Money raised at the event will go to the nonprofit organization Hip Hope. The group helps empower youth and promotes community involvement and academic success, which is something the popular singer wants his young fans to focus on.

“My message to them is that you can be successful at a young age without being negative, you can be positive and still be interesting and travel the world, and be a great entrepreneurial at a young age.”

The campaign began in March and challenges kids to be responsible, respectful, and to do their best in school. Silentó also visited several metro schools earlier in the week and stopped by the Channel 13 studio to discuss the campaign and show off some dance moves with Jodi Whitworth.