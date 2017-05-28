John talks NFL celebrations. Kids getting out of final exams because of retweets, Ty Lu's crazy comment and Hawkeye baseball.
I THINK: NFL Lightens Up, No Exam Retweets, Hawkeye Baseball Makes History
-
I THINK: Hawkeyes Coaching Cyclones, CyHawk wrestling rivalry WILL be back
-
I THINK: Siepker Says The Masters is the Best Sporting Event of the Year
-
I THINK: Hawkeye Offense is a Concern, Even in the Spring
-
I THINK: Stop Flipping Out Over Bat Flips
-
Former Hawkeye Selected in NFL Draft
-
-
Whats Bugging Andy: The NFL Needs to Wake Up
-
Four Hawkeyes and a Bulldog Taken in NFL Draft
-
Iowa’s CJ Beathard Drafted by 49ers
-
I THINK: Iowa’s Schedule isn’t the Problem, Losing BIG in Bowl Games is
-
Murphy’s Law: Golden Era of Cyclone Basketball; Hawkeyes NIT Fine for Freshmen; Drake Never Loses
-
-
Green Bay Packer Saves the Day for Eastern Iowa Class
-
Drake Actuarial Grad Tells NFL Teams He’s A Risk Worth Taking
-
I THINK: Stop Moving, Keep the Big Ten Tournament in Indy