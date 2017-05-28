Innovative New Tattoos Let People Hear Their Design

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- For many people, tattoos are a conversation starter, and often leads to a story behind the design.

But there's a new trend that's adding another dimension to tattoos, and as NBC's Liz McLaughlin reports, it has everyone talking--and listening.

What if your ink could speak for itself? That's the premise behind soundwave tattoos.

"They get to share the sound of the person or moment with whoever they're sharing that with," said Nate Siggard.

Siggard is the founder of Skin Motion, an app-based company that can use tattoos to memorialize any audio file under one minute.

"When they upload that sound to our app the sound gets analyzed and turned into the waveform," he said.

The tattoo artist integrates the soundwave image into the final piece, and users can hear the finished tattoo by scanning it with their smartphone camera.

Chris Kelley signed up to be one of the artists to offer soundwave tattoos when Skin Motion launches next month.

"You've got the look of the tattoo and then when you can scan it and play something that's personal to that person I think that really adds something to it," he said.

The app launches in June but there's already a waiting list for people wanting to get inked. There is no word yet on how much it will cost.