IOWA -- Hackers have made their way into a popular restaurant chain in the metro.

Officials at Chipotle Mexican Grill say hackers stole credit card information in a data breach. The company say most of its restaurants were targeted.

Customers who swiped their cards between March 24th and April 18th of this year are affected.

The company urges people to keep a close eye on their bank account to make sure no unauthorized purchases were made.