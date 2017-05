× Shots Fired Overnight on Des Moines’ South Side

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting on the city’s south side.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of East Pleasant View Drive around 2:30 on Sunday morning.

A witness reported seeing three shots fired into a home. Then, another person down the street fired at the car as it was driving away.

Authorities found shell casings at the scene, but don’t believe anyone was hit.