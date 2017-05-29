Monday Marks 100th Anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s Birth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLINE, Massachusetts -- Monday marks 100 years since the birth of the 35th president, John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy was born on this day in Brookline, Massachusetts, in 1917. He attended Harvard University, served in the Navy during WWII, and served in both the House and Senate. Kennedy won the presidency in 1960.

The JFK Library is marking the day with a birthday card open for anyone to sign and leave a message regarding how Kennedy inspired them. Leaders say it's a chance to reconnect with Kennedy's values to serve the United States and make the world a better place.

JFK asked us to make the world better. On his 100th birthday, we recommit ourselves to his values. Sign the card: https://t.co/hZDPLqcBGH pic.twitter.com/iFVc18CXx8 — JFK Library (@JFKLibrary) May 29, 2017

Organizers are also celebrating his birthday with a cake, and handed out slices for 1,000 guests.

Thank you to the record breaking crowd of 5,386 visitors who came to the Library for the JFK Centennial Celebration! #JFK100 pic.twitter.com/li8SjaHEz0 — JFK Library (@JFKLibrary) May 29, 2017

JFK was the youngest man ever elected to the nation's highest office and was the the first president to be born in the 20th century.