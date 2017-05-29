Animal Rescue League Helping Pets Involved in Apartment Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Animal Rescue League is helping victims of the Eddy Apartment fire.

Last week a fire broke out on the fourth floor, killing four people. Dozens of other residents were rescued along with their pets.

On Saturday, the ARL tweeted a picture of a cat getting a bath; the animal was one of many pets treated after the fire.

ARL Animal Control was at the scene of the tragic Eddy Apts fire, and ARL is still assisting those who owned pets. https://t.co/faZlJemxKL pic.twitter.com/zmMBNBZ6eo — Animal Rescue League (@ARLIowa) May 27, 2017

Officials helped some pets at the scene, and two others were taken out after the fire was put out. All the animals are safe and have been reunited with their owners. However, some residents couldn't take their cats to temporary shelters, so the ARL is helping out by placing four cats in a crisis foster program until the Eddy residents can get back on their feet.