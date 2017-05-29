Carlisle Man Honors Service Members with Impressive Yard Display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Iowa -- A Carlisle man's yard is getting a lot of attention this Memorial Day for the impressive display in his front yard.

Each year Barry Highland turns his yard into a tribute to America's service men and women. He started the tradition four years ago with just a few flags. Now, the display includes crosses, statues, and silhouettes. Highland said he added flags to honor police and firefighters as well.

Putting up a memorial day display is something he's thought about since serving in the Navy.

"I served in the Navy for 22 years, retired back in '06 as a chief petty officer. And I always swore if I ever had my own house, I'd remember my fellow service members," he said.

Highland will take down the display later this week, but plans to put it up for the Fourth of July as well.