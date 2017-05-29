Crews Conduct Water Rescue on Des Moines River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Emergency crews are currently searching for one person missing in the Des Moines River.

Officials say the man was last seen around 2 p.m. He was attempting to free a boat that was stuck in rocks within the water. He successfully dislodged the boat and then continued downstream. The Des Moines Fire Department said rescue crews tried directing him towards shore by way of buoys in the river, but the man was unable to make it back. Fire officials say the man was pulled underwater and resurfaced once, but then went back under the water.

Multiple crews are on the water attempting to locate the man. His name has not yet been released and it is unclear if he is the owner of the boat.

The Des Moines Fire Department tweeted photos of the recovered boat with life jackets still inside.