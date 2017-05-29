Des Moines Ceremony Honored Service Members Who Never Returned Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Many people marked this Memorial Day by honoring those who did not come home from military service.

A ceremony at the Iowa Events Center honored all branches of the military on Monday morning. According to the keynote speaker, Brigadier General Randy Greenwood, over 1.3 million Americans have died serving their country. He said their sacrifice is the reason we are able to celebrate today.

"These Iowans answered the call to duty for a higher purpose: to defend the freedoms of our great nation and give others the right to live in a world free from tyranny."

General Greenwood also encouraged those in attendance to remember veterans who remain missing in action.