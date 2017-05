Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- A symbol of freedom took to the skies on Monday for the first time this year.

A female eagle was released back into the wild at a small ceremony at Jester Park. The bird was recovered in Des Moines after suffering lead poisoning.

The executive director of Soar, the nonprofit that nursed the eagle back to health, says this was extremely rare. More than two dozen eagles suffered lead poisoning in the last year and only one survived.