Flags Fly in Small Town to Honor Veterans

FARRAR, Iowa -- For many Iowans, Monday was about saying thanks to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while in the armed services.

A 21-gun salute ended the Memorial Day service at Holy Cross Church. People came out to view the salute and the 98 flags that fly in honor of veterans living and deceased.

"You can see it from far away, obviously, so immediately it makes you think about the importance the military does provide for us," said Audrey Phelan.

Lynn Schorurs is the man behind the idea, and he wants to not only honor veterans, but "those who supported veterans and family members that loved them during all of that."

Schorurs said every flag that flies has a special story.

“He is a former veteran and was a part of the last horse-mounted cavalry unit in the United States, his flag is flying here behind me," Schorurs said.

The flags will be displayed on the 4th of July, Veterans Day, and Memorial Day as a reminder to the community to honor veterans who have served the country.

