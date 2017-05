× Girl Hospitalized After Falling From Cliff in State Park

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa — A young girl is hospitalized following a hiking accident at a state park.

The incident happened at Backbone State Park in eastern Iowa around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. The Department of Natural Resources says the girl fell nearly 60 feet from a cliff.

She was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Her condition is not being released at this time.