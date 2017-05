Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALM BEACH, Florida -- Golfer Tiger Woods is facing legal troubles.

Florida police arrested Woods early on Monday for driving under the influence. He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and later released.

The 41-year-old was picked up about nine miles from his home in Jupiter.

Woods has 79 PGA Tour victories, but ongoing back problems have kept him off the tour for much of the last three years.