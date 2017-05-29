× Late-Night Des Moines Police Chase Leads to Three Arrests

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people face charges after late-night chase.

The pursuit started at 6th and Cherry around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation downtown, but they say the driver kept going. The car was stopped after a pit maneuver at 42nd and University, where police say the driver took off on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

Baby Powell has been charged with possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, as well as eluding and interference. He is still in the Polk County Jail.

Two passengers were also arrested. Gary Williams is charged with possession and carrying weapons, and Erica Bowen is charged with theft.

A large amount of money, scales, and plastic bags were found in the vehicle.