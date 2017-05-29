× Memorial Day Ceremony Held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery

VAN METER, Iowa — Memorial Day is a day to take time to remember the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice, some of whom are buried at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Here are just a few highlights from the ceremony, the Red Bull Battalion U.S. Army ROTC from Central Campus posted the colors, the Young Patriots Club sang the national anthem and Brigadier General Steve Altman, Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver, Iowa Army National Guard gave a Memorial Day message.

One Navy veteran in attendance said being in the military was a part of his family legacy and Memorial Day is a very important day for him and his loved ones.

“I think it’s important to honor our veterans, both our fallen veterans and those who still serve and those who are here in retirement. I think it’s important for the country to remember these men and women because we have fewer and fewer as a percentage of our population serving in the military today. And I think the public needs to be aware of those who are serving, that we owe them,” Navy Veteran Larry Hanson said.