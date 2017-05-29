× Mother of 16-Year-Old Natalie Finn Seeks Possible Change of Trial Location

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A West Des Moines mother will learn this week if her trial will be moved out of Polk County.

Nicole Finn is charged with murder, kidnapping, and neglect after being accused of starving her adopted daughter to death last year. Due to pretrial publicity, Finn’s attorney wants the trial moved. A judge is scheduled to consider the motion on Wednesday.

Nicole’s husband Joseph Finn is also charged with kidnapping, child endangerment and neglect.