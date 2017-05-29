Rescued Sandyville Dog Heads to New Home After Months of Recovery

DES MOINES, Iowa — Stryder was one of 19 dogs rescued from horrible conditions near Indianola in February.

The ARL says Stryder could barely walk at the time of his rescue because of malnutrition and an untreated knee condition. The Iowa Veterinary Referral Center performed surgery on his knee in March, and after spending the past two months recovering he was adopted last week.

The ARL is still caring for three of the 19 dogs. One is being trained for a prison program to be a companion for a veteran.