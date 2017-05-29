Waverly Barn Destroyed in Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAVERLY, Iowa -- Fire crews had to battle high winds during a fire in Waverly this weekend.

Crews were called to a barn fire on Fairview Avenue around noon on Sunday. They say it took nearly 30 minutes to contain the flames. Everything inside the barn was destroyed, including hay and equipment. A nearby home was also damaged in the blaze.

"Besides the barn itself, we have little, half exposure to the other barn to the south of it, otherwise the house, from the heat of it, melted a little bit from the exposure of the heat," said Waverly Fire Captain Jeff Thier.

Waverly firefighters say the homeowners did have some pigs in the barn; it is currently unclear whether or not they were saved.