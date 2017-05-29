West Des Moines City Council to Vote on Fireworks Use

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Tuesday night, the West Des Moines City Council will vote on an ordinance that could affect the next summer holiday: the Fourth of July.

Council members will vote on a proposal to regulate the sale and storage of fireworks. While it could allow the sale, residents won't be able to fire them off.

West Des Moines, Clive, and Urbandale have ordinances against fireworks usage within city limits. Ankeny will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss fireworks in their boundaries.

So far only Des Moines has voted to allow their usage, but restricted use to certain hours around the Fourth.