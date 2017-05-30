× Altoona Legislative Forum With Grassley, Ernst, and Young

ALTOONA, Iowa- The Altoona Chamber sponsored a legislative forum Tuesday which featured US Senator Chuck Grassley of New Hartford, and Senator Joni Ernst, R, Red Oak, Congressman David Young of the Iowa 3rd Congressional District from Van Meter. Also on the program was State Senator Chaz Allen, (D) of Newton, and Rep. Zach Nunn, (R) of Bondurant.

One issue which came up was the repeal of Obamacare. Senator Ernst said they could not repeal and replace all in one vote.

“We’re not talking about health care, folks we’re talking about health insurance,” said Ernst. “We have not addressed the real issues with health care yet, that’s where you have the over regulation of hospitals, and the way we do business in the health care industry.”

In meeting with reporters, Senator Grassley was asked if President Trump would be impeached.

“The constitution is very clear on impeachment, you’ve got to be suspected of treason, high crimes, or misdemeanors none of those have ever come up,” said Grassley.

Senator Ernst was asked about the President’s trip the Middle East.

“To see the king of Saudi Arabia welcoming our President on the tarmac that’s unheard of you will see a great reception from the leaders around the world,” said Sen. Ernst. “For so long as I’ve been in my travels with the Senate Armed Services Committee, we’ve heard from other nations, is where is Americas leadership, I think we finally have some form of leadership.”

Senator Grassley was asked if the President would accomplish his agenda.

“What counts in Washington DC is ideas,” said Grassley. “Stick to your ideas when you’re about fixing healthcare reform, you’re about doing tax reform, when you’re about infrastructure and all the other things that he has on his agenda, including the very important one a fair trade agreements, if he sticks to those things, he’ll get the job done.”

Congressman David Young said one of his priorities is oversight of the Internal Revenue Service to make sure they are treating people right.

“We are focused now on the tax bill, tax reform some people call it,” said Young. “I like to call it tax simplification, this is a real chance for us to simplify the tax code and move this economy forward.”