Ames Aquatic Center Temporarily Closing After Glass Enters Pool

AMES — The City of Ames is shutting down part of the Furman Aquatic Center so one of the pools can be drained and refilled, all thanks to a broken light.

On Tuesday, staff arrived at the pool to find a light fixture had fallen down and smashed on the ground. Some of the glass was spotted lying in the zero-depth splash pool. Even one small piece of glass in a pool is enough to require the entire thing be drained, cleaned, and refilled.

The entire aquatic center will be closed on Tuesday for cleaning and for all other lights to be inspected, and it may reopen as soon as Wednesday. However, the splash pool will likely stay closed until Saturday.