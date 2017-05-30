Annual Juneteenth Event Celebrates Freedom and Camaraderie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A celebration about independence and bringing people together is coming up.

This year marks the 27th Juneteenth Iowa event, which celebrates the end of slavery in America and the beginning of a new chapter for African Americans. Organizers say it's more than just a celebration, but a reminder how far African Americans have come.

"This is just a celebration of freedom. A celebration of coming together. It's a celebration of just knowing what goes on in our communities. So, it really is a time for us to come together and just enjoy one another's company. And just a time of reflection, and just kinda think about where we've come from," said Dwana Bradley.

This year's event includes a number of activities such as a parade and Neighbor's Day on June 17th, governor's proclamation ceremony observing Juneteenth as a statewide holiday, and a banquet that honors the outstanding accomplishments of Iowans. This year's celebration will also include the first ever Gosple Fest on June 10th, which will showcase a number of gospel signing groups.

For more information on schedules and times for the annual Juneteenth event, visit www.iowajuneteenth.org.