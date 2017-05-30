× Book on Terry Branstad to be Translated Into Chinese

WASHINGTON D.C. — Former governor Terry Branstad is preparing for his next post.

He heads to Washington this week for orientation as U.S. Ambassador to China and plans to move to Beijing early this summer.

People in China are also preparing to welcome Branstad. Radio Iowa that two publishers are interested in translating a book about him into Chinese. The book is called Iowa’s Record Setting Governor: The Terry Branstad Story, and was written by Newton author Mike Chapman.