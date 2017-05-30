× Burning Body Found in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Investigators are working to identify a body found burning on the sidewalk in northwest Davenport.

A newspaper carrier first discovered the body around 4:30 on Tuesday morning. Police have little to go on, other than knowing the person is a black male wearing tan overalls.

Neighbors say the gruesome discovery has them on edge and not wanting to be shown on camera.

“I don’t want anybody coming in to my house and doing apparently what they did to somebody down the street here this morning, so people are going to take their own action and to protect themselves and their families.”

Those living in the homes nearby said they did not hear or see anything until police arrived and began to block off the area where the body was found.