Gov. Reynolds Announces China Ag Trade Mission

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds will lead an all Iowa agricultural trade mission to China this summer.

She made the announcement Tuesday morning at her first weekly press conference as Iowa’s governor.

Reynolds said the trip is meant to help bring the U.S. and China closer as allies and create new opportunities for Iowa’s agricultural products.

Representatives from commodity groups and the Farm Bureau will be along for the trip. This is the first time all of Iowa’s farm groups have come together for a trade mission.

It will take place July 19th through the 28th.

Participating agricultural organizations will pay for the trip.