Honor Flight to Take More Veterans to Washington D.C.

IOWA -- The Central and Western Iowa Honor Flight announced plans for another trip to Washington D.C. this fall.

The September 12th flight will carry 240 veterans to view the war memorials on the National Mall. Funding for the trip came from Prairie Meadows, Polk County, and Hy-Vee.

Those who have accompanied veterans on honor flights before say it is important for them to see the recognition for their service.

"For me, personally, to be able to watch those veterans interact with each other and talk about their different experiences when they were serving this country and then watch the look on their faces when they're touring those memorials that were built in their honor in Washington D.C., it's a real heartfelt experience that I will never forget," said Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith.

This is the 13th flight organized by the Central and Western Iowa Honor Flight. The organization will have carried more than 3,000 Iowa veterans to Washington D.C. and back at the end of this flight.