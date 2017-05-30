× Iowa Man Killed When Road Collapses into Mississippi River

LANSING, Iowa – An Iowa man died Tuesday morning when a portion of the roadway just east of the Lansing bridge collapsed into the Mississippi River.

KWWL reports the incident happened around 4:22 a.m. when 59-year-old James Walleser of Lansing was driving in the eastbound lane of the east side approach to the bridge on Highway 82. The bridge crosses the Mississippi River and links Lansing, Iowa to Wisconsin.

A witness following about a quarter mile behind Walleser saw the road collapse and the vehicle become submerged in the river. Walleser was pronounced dead at the scene.

Efforts are underway to repair the roadway.

Crews working to fill washed out road between DeSoto and Lansing. One person was killed when this road washed out early this morning. @KWWL pic.twitter.com/vaH2Ifbd2X — Brad Hanson KWWL (@bhansonkwwl) May 30, 2017