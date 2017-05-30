Nearly 5,000 Kids Injured Yearly by Lawn Mowers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- The number of children injured by lawn mowers has dropped in recent years, but 4,800 kids are still hurt every year.

This number totals an average of 13 children per day, according to a new study from Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. Cuts and burns were the most common types of injuries, and more than 8% of these were admitted to the hospital.

Bystanders and passengers were four times more likely to get hurt than the people actually mowing the lawn. Experts say children should be at least 12 years old to use a push mower and 16 for a riding mower.

Young children should never be passengers on riding mowers.