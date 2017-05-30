× Three People Hurt When Motorcycles Collide in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa – An Altoona couple was injured Monday in an accident involving two motorcycles.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 2:38 p.m. at the intersection of 190th Street and Highway 14, about 4 miles north of Grundy Center.

Seventy-year-old Michael Fuller, of Dike, was traveling west on 190th Street when officials say he failed to yield to a southbound motorcycle on Highway 14. Fuller struck the motorcycle operated by 65-year-old Craig Bencke, which had 62-year-old Elaine Bencke riding as his passenger. The Benckes are from Altoona.

Fuller was transported to Covenant Hospital in Waterloo and the Benckes were transported to the Grundy Center Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.