Three Victims Identified from Eddy Apartments Blaze

DES MOINES, Iowa – Officials have released the names of three of the four people killed in a Des Moines apartment fire last week.

The fire at the Eddy Apartments at 1120 Polk Boulevard was reported just before 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Firefighters had to rescue several people from the top floor, the fourth floor, using ladders.

The victims have been identified as 57-year-old Rosetta Toole, 71-year-old Henry Ellis, and 32-year-old Christopher Lander.

Toole and Ellis passed away at local hospitals and Lander died at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

The identity of the fourth victim has not been confirmed.

The apartments housed dozens of low income residents, many who are elderly or disabled. Local charities are working to find housing for the residents who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.