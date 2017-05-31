× 2017 National Balloon Classic

July 28 to August 5

Nearly 100 hot air balloons paint the Iowa sky with brilliant colors and playful Special Shapes! Cheer on skilled pilots as they compete for points and prizes, sit back and enjoy live music nightly, buy a balloon ride for a one-of-a-kind view, and prepare to be awestruck as dark skies come alive with a mystical glow during Dawn Patrol and Nite Glows. Kids Land, fireworks, fabulous food…experience all of this and so much more at the 2017 National Balloon Classic!

Your evening admission includes free live entertainment of the Classic stage.

Morning admission FREE Parking/Gates Open at 5AM

Evening Admission (6 & older) $5 Parking/Gates Open at 4PM

Children (5 & Under) FREE

Free Parking

The National Balloon Classic is located just east of Indianola on Highway 92. Just follow the balloon traffic signs.

Plan to come for the Fantastic Fireworks on Saturday, July 29 and Saturday, August 5.

Download the 2017 National Balloon Classic Guest Guide HERE.

More information HERE