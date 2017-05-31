× Congressman Loebsack Tours Newton Middle School Project

NEWTON, Iowa- The Newton Community Schools will break ground Friday on a new $27 million dollar Middle School Building. Voters approved a bond election last September for a the first new school building to be constructed in Newton, since 1960.

The last vote in 1960 was for the current building, Berg Middle School.

“27.2 million for construction costs only the school is big enough to house a thousand students give us a little room for growth,” said Supt. of Schools Bob Callaghan. “We actually are paying off bonds,even though we have $27 million dollar passage, our taxes will actually go down by 2 cents for next year.”

Congressman Dave Loebsack of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District came to tour the old building, and learn more about the new structure. It will be designed to be energy efficient, including geothermal energy.

“I just introduced a bill that would allocate about $100 million a year for green school development across the country,” said Loebsack.

The Congressman stopped by a staff meeting for Middle School teachers in Newton, to show his support for educators.

“If we don’t make the investment in education with teachers administrators or the buildings and facilities, we’re not gonna be able to I don’t think to keep ourselves competitive as a country,” said Loebsack.

The new building may be completed by Spring Break of 2019, and a groundbreaking will take place Friday June 2, at 9 am at the Berg Middle School.