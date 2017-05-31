× Nicole Finn Wants Murder Trial Moved, Case Severed from Ex-Husband’s

DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines woman is set to learn whether her trial will be moved out of Polk County Wednesday.

Forty-two-year-old Nicole Finn is charged with murder, kidnapping, and neglect. She’s accused of starving her adopted daughter Natalie Finn to death in October last year. Natalie was 16-years-old when she was found lying on the floor in a bare room unresponsive and not breathing. She was also wearing an adult diaper and appeared to have been in her own waste for quote, “some time.”

Because of pretrial publicity, Finn’s attorney wants the trial moved. A judge is scheduled to consider the motion Wednesday.

The judge will also consider a request to separate Nicole Finn’s case from that of her ex-husband, Joseph Finn.

He’s also charged with kidnapping, child endangerment, and neglect.